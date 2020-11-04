Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 04-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 20:10 IST
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest if elected.
"You know my position, it is clear... I have a good policy with Trump, I hope he will be reelected," he told supporters in Brasilia. "The Democratic candidate on two occasions talked about the Amazon. Is that what you want for Brazil? Interference from outside?"
