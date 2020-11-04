Black day for democracy, says Sonowal on Arnab Goswami's arrest

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in connection with an abetment to suicide case in Maharashtra and termed it as a "black day" for Indian democracy. He also demanded immediate release of the editor-in- chief of a television news channel.

"A Black Day for Indian demoracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami by Mumbai police," he tweeted. "Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately," Sonowal, also a BJP leader, said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, state minister and the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA's regional arm, alleged that Goswami's arrest is "muzzling freedom of press" by the Maharashtra government. "Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It's like Emergency days in Maharashtra," he said in a tweet.

Mumbai Police, which picked up Goswami from his house in the morning, said he was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer and his mother in 2018. The two had killed themselves over alleged non- payment of dues by the news channel. In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced he has ordered a fresh probe in the case after a complaint by the daughter of the interior designer.

