Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors positioning for gridlock, dialing back bets on large stimulus and tax hikes

That saw some tempering of so-called "reflation" trades that had predicted a strong Democratic score in presidential and U.S. Senate races would lead to a bigger stimulus and higher inflation, as well as some safe-haven buying on caution that the election is so close. "Markets had priced in a Democratic sweep over the last few days, and with greater prospects of divided government, the fiscal response in 2021 looks much different," said Katie Deal, Washington Policy associate analyst at T.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 22:11 IST
Investors positioning for gridlock, dialing back bets on large stimulus and tax hikes
Representative image. Image Credit: ndla.no

Investors began pricing in a greater chance of gridlock in Washington, scaling back predictions of a large coronavirus relief bill, as votes continued to be tallied from Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, which was much closer than polls had suggested. That saw some tempering of so-called "reflation" trades that had predicted a strong Democratic score in presidential and U.S. Senate races would lead to a bigger stimulus and higher inflation, as well as some safe-haven buying on caution that the election is so close.

"Markets had priced in a Democratic sweep over the last few days, and with greater prospects of divided government, the fiscal response in 2021 looks much different," said Katie Deal, Washington Policy associate analyst at T. Rowe Price. U.S. Treasuries and the dollar gained as investors calculated that even if Democratic challenger Joe Biden were to win the White House, his party may not have the support of the Senate needed to push through the large fiscal stimulus investors had hoped for.

Technology stocks surged, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 3.5%, betting on receding chances of a Democratic takeover of Washington that could usher in an increase in capital gains taxes or tougher antitrust measures. Even though Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index, eased, it remained unusually high, reflecting the likelihood that it may be days before the result is known in the three key Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Reflecting that uncertainty, betting markets swung violently on the presidential vote. Early in the count, bookmakers flipped from having for months assumed a Biden win to suddenly pricing a high probability that President Donald Trump would keep the White House. But as votes streamed in, they reversed again and now strongly favor Biden's chances - up to 70% or more. Trump won the battleground state of Florida and with the race down to a handful of states, both Trump, 74 and Biden, 77, had possible paths to reach the minimum 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

The U.S. dollar jumped to its highest in three months against the euro before giving up some gains, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped off five-month highs as investors prepared for prolonged political uncertainty. NO 'BLUE WAVE'

But some investors saw fading chances for Democrats to score a big win in the Senate and regain control of the upper chamber as Republicans held the line in several contests that had seemed up for grabs. Markets have been fixated in recent weeks on prospects for a massive stimulus bill to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 230,000 Americans.

The prospect of a "Blue Wave" sweep in which Biden wins and Democrats capture the Senate had gained a lot of investor attention in recent weeks. It was seen as the surest path to a massive fiscal package that could support equities and accentuate trends of a weaker dollar and a steeper yield curve due to greater government spending. Analysts at Societe Generale said the picture so far "blurs the path towards a fiscal stimulus package and causes reflation trades, still palpable yesterday, to unwind."

Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London said the thought "is that regardless who wins the presidential race, Congress will remain divided. This justifies a reversal of the 'reflation trade' that was priced in the run-up to vote." Some investors see a Trump win, which would take tax hikes favored by Biden off the table, as a best-case scenario for the stock market. Ahead of the election, JPMorgan predicted an "orderly" Trump victory as the most favorable outcome for equities.

The increased chance of continued Republican control of the Senate was seen as decreasing the chance of rising capital gains taxes and boosting tech, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. Since the 2016 election of Trump, who ushered in corporate tax cuts that supported equities but also imposed trade tariffs that led to volatility, the U.S. stock market has gained over 57% and hit new highs.

Investors remain most worried about the presidential race being too close to call or contested for a while. "Markets can live with either candidate," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners. "The scenario they don't want are legal problems over the outcome and significant political unrest."

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

T-Mobile to pay $200 million fine to resolve FCC subsidy investigation

T-Mobile US Inc will pay a 200 million penalty to resolve a Federal Communications Commission FCC investigation into its Sprint unit over allegations it failed to comply with rules on a low-income subsidy program, the government said Wednes...

Ivory Coast and Guinea election crises spur fears of prolonged unrest

Ivory Coast opposition leaders refused to disband their breakaway government on Wednesday despite being put under effective house arrest following a disputed presidential election.The country and its neighbour Guinea are experiencing parall...

WRAPUP 10-U.S. on edge with election undecided; Biden leads Trump in key Midwest states

The excruciatingly close U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden leading in two critical Midwestern states that could tip the contest in his favor even as President Donald Trump falsely claimed v...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police officials during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police officials and trying to obstruct them when they reached his house here to arrest h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020