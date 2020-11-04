J-K Cong says will take decision on participation in DDC polls in couple of days

The Congress on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the announcement of district development Council (DDC) elections "without prior consultations" with the recognised parties. The party said it will take a decision on its participation in the polls in a couple of days.

"Congress would take a decision, in a couple of days, with regard to the participation in the just-announced elections to DDC and BDCs but regretted the unilateral decisions of the government and the election commission to announce the elections," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Gulam Ahmed Mir said. He said the electoral exercise, even bigger than assembly elections, has been announced "without holding prerequisite, prior consultations with the recognised parties with regard to the creation, delimitation of constituencies, security concerns and conduct of elections".

The Jammu and Kashmir poll panel on Wednesday announced an eight-phase election to 20 district development councils (DDCs) in the union territory beginning November 28, in the first major electoral exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. The "unilateral decisions of the government and the election commission... while bypassing all settled norms and precedents of our vibrant democracy, is most unfortunate," Mir said.

"The party would take a decision with regard to its participation or otherwise in a couple of days after proper consultations at all levels," he said..