Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday night met the family members of a BJP worker allegedly killed in judicial custody last month. Accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and senior BJP leaders, the family members of Ghorai met Shah at the Kolkata airport.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:49 IST
Amit Shah meets family members of Bengal BJP worker killed in judicial custody

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday night met the family members of a BJP worker allegedly killed in judicial custody last month. Madan Ghorai was arrested in Patashpur in Purba Medinipur district on September 26 in connection with a kidnapping case. He died on October 13. Accompanied by state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and senior BJP leaders, the family members of Ghorai met Shah at the Kolkata airport. They complained about the threats they were receiving and the apathy of the state government towards the family after they demanded a second autopsy of Ghorai, the BJP said.

"Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family. @BJP4India will always remain indebted to our karyakartas who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal," Shah said in a tweet after meeting the family. The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered that a second postmortem of Ghorai be conducted after he allegedly died in judicial custody "due to torture", as claimed by his brother.

The bench directed that the postmortem be conducted by November 5 and its report be submitted to it on November 10. Ghorai was brought to a state-run hospital in Kolkata from a correctional home in Purba Medinipur district. The victim's elder brother had moved the high court for a second autopsy claiming that the first one was not properly conducted.

