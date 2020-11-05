Left Menu
Development News Edition

GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine

Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine's ranked choice voting system. Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 00:37 IST
GOP Sen. Collins wins reelection in Maine
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Republican US Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, turning back a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term. Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine's ranked choice voting system.

Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win. Collins long touted herself in the fiercely independent state as a bipartisan centrist who's willing to work with both parties to get things done.

But opponents accused her of being an enabler of President Donald Trump, citing her votes to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and for tax cuts that critics said favoured the rich.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...

Twitter, Facebook fail to corral Trump's misinformation about U.S. vote count

Tech companies are trying to curb a surge in U.S. election misinformation, with President Donald Trump and his allies taking to social media to falsely claim victory and make unsupported allegations of voter fraud. Trumps allegations come a...

In Venezuela, many hope Trump will win to keep pressure on Maduro

Many Venezuelans are hoping for the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose campaign of aggressive sanctions against the South American nations ruling Socialist Party has won over a broad swathe of President Nicolas Maduros critic...

Trump campaign files lawsuit demanding access to Michigan ballots

The Trump Campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt counting until meaningful access is granted to them in Michigan where ballots are being counted as the presidential race between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020