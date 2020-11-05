Biden wins Wisconsin, a key battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden inched closer to the White House on Wednesday by winning the key battleground state of Wisconsin. The campaign of President Donald Trump has sought a recounting of votes in Wisconsin, which has 10 electoral college votes. A candidate needs to win at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes to be declared the winner.

After the latest projections in Wisconsin, Biden has 248 electoral college votes as against Trump's 214, making it much difficult for the president to win the polls. With 95 per cent of the votes counted, Biden is leading the vote count by a margin of little over 20,000 votes, which political experts said would be difficult for Trump to overcome.

Tuesday's election saw tight races in many key battleground states. No major US media has projected a clear winner in the election. Earlier, Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election." "All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," he said, without citing any evidence of a fraud in the electoral process.

"We will win this0 and as far as I am concerned, we already have won it," Trump, 74, said in remarks to supporters in the White House East Room at 2 am..