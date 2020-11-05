Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

Deadline: For presidential elections, the request must be made by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the state's vote canvass. Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount, if the margin is more than 0.25 percentage point of the total vote.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 02:09 IST
FACTBOX-Rules for recounts in presidential battleground states

President Donald Trump's campaign said on Wednesday it would immediately request a recount in Wisconsin, even though the state has not yet finalized its results. Both CNN and the Associated Press projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the key battleground state's 10 electoral votes. Edison Research said the margin between Biden and Trump was less than 1 percentage point, meaning a candidate can request a recount.

Below is a roundup of recount laws in Wisconsin and some other battleground states: NEVADA

Automatic recount: No Recount law: A candidate who has been defeated can request a recount, regardless of the margin of victory.

Deadline: A recount must be requested within three business days after the state's vote canvass. Who pays: The candidate asking for the recount.

WISCONSIN Automatic recount: No

Recount law: A full or partial recount can be requested if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 1 percentage point. Deadline: For presidential elections, the request must be made by 5 p.m. on the first business day after the state's vote canvass.

Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount, if the margin is more than 0.25 percentage point of the total vote. MICHIGAN

Automatic recount: Yes Recount law: A recount is required if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 2,000 votes.

Deadline: Request for a recount should be made within 48 hours of the vote canvass. Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount.

PENNSYLVANIA Automatic recount: Yes

Recount law: A recount is automatic if the margin of victory is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage point. Two other avenues for requesting recounts include requiring at least three voter signatures that attest to an error in the vote tally, and going to state court to file petitions alleging fraud and error. Deadline: By 5 p.m. on the second Thursday following the election, for automatic recounts. If a recount is requested, the deadline is five days after the election. Who pays: The candidate requesting the recount.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Haaland too hot for Brugge as Dortmund go top of pool

In-form Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of their Champions League Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory over hosts Club Brugge on Wednesday. Dortmund scored all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes ...

FACTBOX-U.S. presidential election moves to the courts

With the U.S. presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too close to call, Trump turned to the courts on Wednesday to try to invalidate votes in Pennsylvania and block Michigan offic...

Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last weeks defeat by Barcelona. Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrados cross in the sevent...

Soccer-Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo

Lionel Messi scored a penalty for the third Champions League game in a row as Barcelona earned a far from convincing 2-1 win at home to a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday to record three consecutive victories in Europes top competition. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020