Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fox News scores a ratings win as it angers Trump and his allies

Fox News Channel's election coverage led all networks with 13.7 million prime-time viewers on a night it riled President Donald Trump and some of his supporters with an early call from a battleground state for Democrat Joe Biden, preliminary ratings data showed. Early figures showed roughly 50 million people watched this year's prime-time coverage across nine networks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 03:07 IST
Fox News scores a ratings win as it angers Trump and his allies
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / by Johnny Silvercloud

Fox News Channel's election coverage led all networks with 13.7 million prime-time viewers on a night it riled President Donald Trump and some of his supporters with an early call from a battleground state for Democrat Joe Biden, preliminary ratings data showed. The network owned by Rupert Murdoch's Fox Corp, and whose commentators often promote Trump's agenda, stood alone for three hours with its projection that Biden would win Arizona. As of Wednesday, the winner of the presidency remained undecided while vote counts continued.

Fox News was also more than five hours ahead of CNN on projecting Biden would take Virginia, and hours in front on other states. It beat the Associated Press by 90 minutes on saying Trump would win the battleground state of Florida. None of those calls have been disputed. "Whether they were premature or right on time, the fact of the matter is that they were calling the races in the way races should be called, instead of through the lens that Trump would prefer," said Frank Sesno, a former CNN correspondent and director of strategic initiatives at George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. "That's their job."

Their approach angered some Trump backers. Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey were among those saying Fox News acted too quickly. Fox News correspondent John Roberts said on air that the Trump campaign was "livid." As the night unfolded, Fox News' average audience topped rivals in prime time and into the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to early Nielsen data. From 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. EST, Fox News averaged 10.5 million viewers, compared with 6.8 million for AT&T Inc's CNN. Its Arizona call came shortly before 11:30 p.m. EST.

Fox News already had irritated Trump and some supporters in recent months. "The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!," Trump tweeted in August.

Overall election night viewership appeared lower than 2016 when Trump upset Democrat Hillary Clinton. Early figures showed roughly 50 million people watched this year's prime-time coverage across nine networks. Final numbers are expected later on Wednesday. In 2016, 71.4 million people watched across 13 networks.

The TV ratings do not include viewership via online platforms, which have jumped in popularity.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Haaland too hot for Brugge as Dortmund go top of pool

In-form Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of their Champions League Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory over hosts Club Brugge on Wednesday. Dortmund scored all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes ...

FACTBOX-U.S. presidential election moves to the courts

With the U.S. presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too close to call, Trump turned to the courts on Wednesday to try to invalidate votes in Pennsylvania and block Michigan offic...

Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last weeks defeat by Barcelona. Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrados cross in the sevent...

Soccer-Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo

Lionel Messi scored a penalty for the third Champions League game in a row as Barcelona earned a far from convincing 2-1 win at home to a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday to record three consecutive victories in Europes top competition. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020