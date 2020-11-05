Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan still counting votes, angry poll watchers barred in Detroit, Trump sues

Nevertheless, Trump's campaign later filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the count in Michigan, asserting it had not been allowed to observe the opening of ballots. Emotions were running high on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to capacity restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 03:52 IST
Michigan still counting votes, angry poll watchers barred in Detroit, Trump sues

Michigan, a battleground state that will help determine who wins the U.S. presidential election, is still counting "tens of thousands" of ballots according to a top state official and emotions were running high in Detroit, where poll watchers were barred from the counting room on Wednesday afternoon. Republican President Donald Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 but late on Wednesday, CNN, Edison Research and Fox News declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the state. Trump has made clear he will fight to challenge the results there.

"We know that tens of thousands of ballots are still outstanding and need to be tabulated" in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Kalamazoo and other cities, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a Wednesday morning news conference. She said the outstanding vote count was just over 100,000, with most being absentee ballots.

With 99% of the vote counted, Biden held a lead of just over 60,000 votes, according to the Detroit Free Press. Benson told the news conference she was confident the state's election process could withstand a legal challenge. Nevertheless, Trump's campaign later filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the count in Michigan, asserting it had not been allowed to observe the opening of ballots.

Emotions were running high on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to capacity restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting."

Detroit police were called to enforce the decision and some of those barred from the hall grew agitated when poll officials blocked the windows with pizza boxes and cardboard to prevent challengers from viewing inside. Many stood outside the hall voicing their protest and singing "God Bless America," while a second group of Republican election challengers who had been denied entry gathered in a prayer circle outside the convention center and also chanted "Stop the vote" and "Stop the count."

Greg King of the Trump campaign said the problem arose when people left for lunch and did not sign out, so when they returned it created the appearance of too many people in the room. A Democratic poll observer, Liz Linkewitz, said she and other Democrats had been barred as well and it was not a partisan issue.

“I'm very upset," said Sherman Rogers, 53, a Republican who was among those barred from entering. A city election commissioner later came out and explained that controlling the number of people in the room was necessary to protect against the coronavirus and there were still poll challengers from all parties in the hall. He left after people kept shouting over him.

Benson earlier said she was optimistic the majority of ballots cast on or before Election Day will be tabulated in an unofficial count by the end of the day. "The number of outstanding ballots is still greater than the margin of difference in many races," Benson said. "Our goal is to ensure that we are being transparent, but also fully accurate."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sevilla overcome two-goal deficit and red card to beat Krasnodar

Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri came off the bench to fire his side to a courageous 3-2 home win over Krasnodar in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Spaniards turned the game around with 10 men after captain Jesus Navas was sent of...

Post-election 'twilight zone' puts Americans on edge

Weary from one of the most bruising U.S. presidential races in modern times, Republican and Democratic voters alike were in a state of high anxiety on Wednesday with the election outcome still unsettled a day after polls closed. President D...

Judge pushes U.S. Postal Service to ensure all remaining election ballots delivered

A judge on Wednesday said he wants to ensure all remaining ballots for the closely contested U.S. election are delivered, demanding that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answer questions about why the postal service failed to complete a court...

Soccer-Maradona 'joking' with visitors, recovering well from surgery

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona is cracking jokes as he makes an amazing recovery following surgery for a brain clot, his personal physician told reporters on Wednesday evening.Leopoldo Luque, also Maradonas neurosurgeon, said the 60-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020