Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politicians do not decide who wins, US electoral process needs time to tabulate votes: Human Rights Watch

With US President Donald Trump claiming "fraud" in the counting of votes and threatening to go to the Supreme Court, a human rights organisation on Wednesday said America's electoral process needs time to tabulate the votes cast in the general election and asserted that "politicians don't decide who wins".

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 08:04 IST
Politicians do not decide who wins, US electoral process needs time to tabulate votes: Human Rights Watch

With US President Donald Trump claiming "fraud" in the counting of votes and threatening to go to the Supreme Court, a human rights organisation on Wednesday said America's electoral process needs time to tabulate the votes cast in the general election and asserted that "politicians don't decide who wins". As the 2020 US presidential race inches close to a nail-biting finish, human rights organisation Human Rights Watch, in a statement, said the United States' electoral process needs time to tabulate the vote in the November 3 general election and cautioned that news organisations and social media companies should be vigilant in preventing their platforms from being used to disseminate inaccurate election-related information, while respecting freedom of expression.

"Millions of US voters turned out to cast their ballots in recent weeks and during a day of largely trouble-free voting," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of the Human Rights Watch. "Politicians don't decide who wins. Election officials are carrying out an impartial and transparent counting process so that the will of the people decides." The unprecedented increase in mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic added to the normal delays in the tallying of votes, with the results in key battleground states too early to call. Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had won the election and raised unsubstantiated and reckless allegations of fraud. Trump called the election "a fraud on the American public" and said, "Frankly, we did win this election." He also said he planned to take the battle to the Supreme Court to stop the counting of votes.

"All of a sudden everything just stopped. This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election," Trump said, without citing any evidence of a fraud in the electoral process. "We will win this, and as far as I am concerned, we already have won it," Trump, 74, said in remarks to his supporters in the White House East Room at 2 am on Wednesday. "Our goal now is to ensure integrity, for the good of this nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want law to be used in a proper manner. So we will be going to the US Supreme Court.

"We want all voting to stop. We do not want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list," Trump said, amidst applause from his supporters. The Human Rights Watch said social media platforms should take down, label or limit the spread of election-related disinformation and misinformation, in accordance with their content policies, while respecting freedom of expression. News organisations should be critical in their reporting on election-related disinformation and misinformation and provide necessary context, it added.

The organisation said governments and international organisations should be cautious in making any pronouncements about the outcome of the election until a clear winner is determined. "Foreign leaders and international human rights bodies should reaffirm that the institutional process of determining the winner of the US presidential election is ongoing and monitor the human rights situation in the country with a view to speaking out if necessary in support of the rights to vote, freedom of expression, and to peaceful assembly." Roth said giving local election officials the time to ensure a rights-respecting ballot count is essential to democratic accountability and respect for human rights in the US. "Law enforcement needs to respect and protect peaceful demonstrations. And traditional and social media have a responsibility to counter voting disinformation and incitement on their platforms." PTI YAS RC.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Leipzig rallies to win 2-1, PSG ends with 9 players

Leipzig came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League, when the visitors finished with nine players. It was a game of two penalties, on Wdnesday with Angel Di Maria missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil ...

"It's a joke': retail investors shocked as China halts Ant Group's IPO

Mom-and-pop investors who put in bids worth a record 3 trillion in Chinas Ant group - equivalent to Britains annual economic output - were stunned after regulators abruptly suspended what would have been the worlds largest stock market debu...

Storm Eta kills five with downpours over Central America

Honduras girded for further floods and landslides even as Storm Eta weakened into a tropical depression on Wednesday on its course towards Florida, after at least five deaths and dozens of fishermen left stranded in the Atlantic. Eta, one o...

Xero announces next phase of integration with Hubdoc

Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the next phase of its integration with Hubdoc embedding Hubdocs technology to supercharge machine learning in the Xero platform and rolling out a new update to help small businesses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020