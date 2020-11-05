Maharashtra: Ram Kadam meets Governor over Arnab Goswami's arrest, to hold hunger strike tomorrow

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking action against police officials who allegedly beaten Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. "Nine policemen who beaten up journalist Arnab Goswami should be suspended and investigated. I met Governor today over this demand. I have respect for police but this behaviour was not acceptable," read Kadam's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. "The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi government) should also appologise for the physical assaults on Arnab Goswami and immediately suspend those police officers and ensure democracy's fourth pillar is given its due respect," he tweeted.

"In retaliation against the arrest of #ArnabGoswami & to protect the fourth pillar of our democracy, I will be holding a hunger strike outside Mantralaya tomorrow. I urge #MVA Govt to immediately withdraw all the cases against Arnab and his family," he said in another tweet. On Wednesday, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. Later, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody. (ANI)