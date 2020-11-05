Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need Nitish back in Bihar so there is no obstruction of development: PM Modi in an open letter

Two days ahead of the final phase of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote an open letter in Hindi to the people of Bihar, saying that he needs Nitish Kumar government back so that there is no obstruction of development policies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:32 IST
Need Nitish back in Bihar so there is no obstruction of development: PM Modi in an open letter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two days ahead of the final phase of Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote an open letter in Hindi to the people of Bihar, saying that he needs Nitish Kumar government back so that there is no obstruction of development policies. He wrote, "I am convinced about the development of Bihar. I need Nitish Kumar government to ensure that there are no obstructions of development policies in Bihar."

"It is a matter of pride for us that the focus of the Bihar elections is on development. We have not only presented a report card of the work, done by the NDA government in previous years, before the people but also placed our vision before them. People have faith that the development of Bihar can only be done by the NDA government," Modi wrote in the letter. He further wrote after 2005, the situation changed in Bihar and the process of development started. "Better infrastructure and rule of law, social and economic prosperities can only be given by the NDA government in Bihar," the Prime Minister wrote in the letter.

The third phase of the polls for 78 seats in Bihar will be held on November 7, and results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UGC notifies guidelines for reopening of universities, colleges

The University Grants Commission UGC on Thursday notified guidelines for reopening of universities and colleges across the country which have been closed since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For central universities and other centr...

Ruth Wilson says she left 'The Affair' as she 'didn't feel safe'

Breaking her silence over her exit from The Affair, actor Ruth Wilson has said she decided to leave the television drama because there were things she didnt feel safe about. The Showtime series, which ran for five seasons, explored the emot...

HPCL shares zoom nearly 10 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL zoomed nearly 10 per cent on Thursday after the firm reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit. The stock jumped 9.91 per cent to close at Rs 205.25 on the BSE. During the day, ...

Don't vote for those who won't come to seek blessings again: Chirag Paswan

By Sahil Pandey Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reacted to Nitish Kumars statement that Bihar election 2020 is his last election, and urged the voters not to vote for those who will not come to ask for blessings again.Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020