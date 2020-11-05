Left Menu
Centre not serious about rise in crimes against Dalits, women in BJP-ruled states: Raj Cong chief

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday alleged that there was a rise in atrocities against women and Dalits in BJP-ruled states but the central government was not serious about curbing them. "The BJP-led central government is not serious about atrocities against Dalits and women.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday alleged that there was a rise in atrocities against women and Dalits in BJP-ruled states but the central government was not serious about curbing them. Dotasra said the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras had "shaken all of us" and claimed that similar cases were being reported almost everyday from other BJP-ruled states.

However, the central and state governments are covering them up while the police is suppressing the voice of the common man, Dotasra said at an agitation organised at the Shaheed Memorial by the All India Congress Committee to protest the inaction of the BJP governments at the centre and states. "The BJP-led central government is not serious about atrocities against Dalits and women. The BJP governments at the centre and states are covering up cases and police is suppressing the voice of the common man," he said.

Dotasra said that the BJP will lose the Bihar assembly elections and the Congress will get an absolute majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections..

