Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glum U.S. House Democrats lament 2020 election losses

Some U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Thursday blamed Tuesday's election losses on colleagues who embraced defunding police departments and "socialist" policies, according to sources familiar with a phone call they held. Democrats went into this week's congressional elections, in which all 435 House seats were up for grabs, with high hopes of significantly building on their majority control of the chamber.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 05:20 IST
Glum U.S. House Democrats lament 2020 election losses

Some U.S. House of Representatives Democrats on Thursday blamed Tuesday's election losses on colleagues who embraced defunding police departments and "socialist" policies, according to sources familiar with a phone call they held.

Democrats went into this week's congressional elections, in which all 435 House seats were up for grabs, with high hopes of significantly building on their majority control of the chamber. Instead, in a jolt that has cast a pall over the party even as Democrat Joe Biden was close to toppling President Donald Trump, the party suffered the net loss of about a half-dozen House seats.

Democrats are expected to nonetheless hold onto their majority in the new Congress that convenes on Jan. 3. According to a source who was on Wednesday's phone call, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger criticized some of her fellow Democrats for support of defunding police departments after a string of deaths of Black people during arrests or shootings by law enforcement personnel. Spanberger did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Spanberger, a former CIA analyst, was narrowly leading a Republican opponent in her bid for a second term representing a formerly Republican stronghold district in Virginia. The same source said that several Democrats during the call also voiced anger over liberal members embracing socialism and echoed the idea that this caused election losses.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a liberal New York City district, has been aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America. In April, as the U.S. economy was sinking under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "When late-stage capitalism takes a selfie." The tweet included a screenshot of a news broadcast reporting that more than 16 million Americans had lost jobs within three weeks.

Throughout this election year, Republicans have accused Democrats of advocating extreme left-wing policies with calls for comprehensive legislation to address climate change, expand healthcare to all Americans and reform U.S. immigration laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top-elected U.S. Republican, for example, in July blasted Democrats' demand for more than $3 trillion in new coronavirus aid as "go-nowhere socialist fantasies."

WINNING THE WAR House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in remarks to her caucus, said this year's election "has been a life or death fight for the very fate of our democracy. We did not win every battle but we did win the war." She added that with Trump on the ballot, Democrats faced a tougher battle than in 2018 when Democrats gained a whopping 40 seats to wrest the majority from the Republicans.

The 2020 election losses have led a couple House moderates to foment talk of a challenge to Pelosi's re-election as speaker in January, according to The Hill newspaper, which mentioned Representative Hakeem Jeffries as a possible challenger. A Jeffries spokeswoman told Reuters party unity was paramount and said he will run for re-election as head of the Democratic caucus and not the speakership.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eta wreaks 'shocking' Central America devastation, death toll surges

The remnants of Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. F1 eases off on Miami race but remains actively engagedFormula One is still hoping for a race in Miami but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed things down, chairman Chase Carey said on Thur...

Esports-Alfa Romeo's Opmeer extends lead in Formula One pro series

Formula Ones esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeos Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the 75...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Police arrest 10 in Portland, 50 in New York on night after U.S. votePolice in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020