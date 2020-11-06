Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress accuses govt of 'fake nationalism', 'stealing' pension of army officers

"How can the government change the service condition and modify the terms of service of military officers with 'back date'," he asked. Surjewala also alleged the government is not serving the interests of the armed forces, as it did not implement 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP), withdrew the much deserved 'Non Functional Utility' (NFU) benefits and did not provide full protective gear to armed forces on the borders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:31 IST
Congress accuses govt of 'fake nationalism', 'stealing' pension of army officers

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of "fake nationalism" and alleged that it has betrayed the armed forces by "snatching away" the pension of army officers. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government is deliberately hurting the morale of army officers by "snatching away" their pension and demanded immediate reversal of the decision.

"We demand that Prime Minister Modi comes forward and clarifies his stand on the issue and takes back its anti-army decision of October 29," he told reporters. The Congress general secretary said while the Modi government is habitual of seeking votes on the sacrifice of brave soldiers and on "fake nationalism", it has become the first regime in the country's history to "steal the pension" and alternate career choice of those officers who protect our motherland.

"This Diwali, PM Modi exhorted the nation to light a diya for our soldiers, but has ensured darkness in their lives by attempting to reduce their pension by half. If this is not BJP's 'fake nationalism', then what is it," he asked. "The Modi government's fresh attack on the forces has exposed the anti-army face of the 'fake nationalists'," he alleged.

Surjewala said as per the Modi government's new proposal only those officers who have spent more than 35 years in the armed forces shall be entitled to a 'full pension', which will demoralise the armed forces. He said the reality is 90 per cent of the army officers retire before 35 years of service and in such a situation, the government is "hatching a conspiracy" to deny 90 per cent of army officers their full pension.

The Congress leader said at the time of recruitment in the army, every officer in the Indian Military Academy has to compulsorily sign a 20-year mandatory service bond. "How can the government change the service condition and modify the terms of service of military officers with 'back date'," he asked.

Surjewala also alleged the government is not serving the interests of the armed forces, as it did not implement 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP), withdrew the much deserved 'Non Functional Utility' (NFU) benefits and did not provide full protective gear to armed forces on the borders. He alleged that the government has also shelved a special regiment -- Mountain Strike Corps -- along the China border with 70,000 additional soldiers, citing lack of money.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt weeds out 4.39 cr bogus ration cards under NFSA since 2013

The government on Friday said about 4.39 crore bogus ration cards have been weeded out since 2013 for rightful targeting of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act NFSA. New ration cards are regularly issued to genuine and rightf...

Germany agrees to give COVID-hit airports financial aid

Germany agreed on Friday to offer more aid to its airports to try to save jobs and preserve infrastructure as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the aviation industry.Berlin will discuss with the states financial options for ...

Evacuation begins as Indonesia's most active volcano rumbles

Indonesian authorities began evacuating people living on the volatile Mount Merapi volcanos fertile slopes on Friday following an increase in volcanic activity. The head of Yogyakartas Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, Ha...

Orissa HC asks govt to give litigation-free land to families affected for Puri heritage corridor project

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to provide litigation-free land to families whose properties were acquired for the upcoming Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project in Puri. Disposing of a petition filed by seven d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020