Left Menu
Development News Edition

'America is more than a one-man show' - German foreign minister on U.S. vote

Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly," Maas told Germany's Funke media in unusually blunt language. "In order for the result - which has not yet been determined - to be accepted, everyone must first show restraint," Maas told Funke media in an interview, extracts of which he tweeted.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 16:28 IST
'America is more than a one-man show' - German foreign minister on U.S. vote

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Friday urged both sides in the U.S. election to show restraint until the results were available, adding it was irresponsible to aggravate tensions.

"America is more than a one-man show. Anyone who continues to pour oil on the fire in a situation like this is acting irresponsibly," Maas told Germany's Funke media in unusually blunt language. "Now is the time to keep a cool head until an independently determined result is available," he added in some of his first comments on the situation.

Counting was continuing in the extremely close U.S. presidential election which hinges on razor-thin margins in a handful of states. Republican President Donald Trump has launched a flurry of lawsuits hoping to slow down his opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, and tensions have risen in some places. "In order for the result - which has not yet been determined - to be accepted, everyone must first show restraint," Maas told Funke media in an interview, extracts of which he tweeted. "That includes us."

"Decent losers are more important for the functioning of a democracy than radiant winners," he added. Biden took a narrow lead over Trump in the battleground state of Georgia for the first time early on Friday, putting the White House within his reach.

"With such narrow majorities, it is very easy to find yourself on the losing side," Maas said. "This shows how important it is to work to bridge the political divide." Maas said he expected that once the election result is settled, "the USA will probably not return to the international stage with full energy for the time being", but he added: "The world needs the USA as a force for order, not as a factor of chaos."

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian 10-year government bond yield falls to record low as U.S. election gridlock lingers

Italian 10-year government bond yield fell to a record low on Friday as Southern European bonds were in demand on Friday as riskier assets were supported by the gridlock in the U.S. presidential election. Italian five-year yields were still...

Malaysia unveils expansionary budget to boost pandemic recovery

Malaysia announced its biggest ever budget on Friday -- and one that is crucial for the survival of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins government -- as it seeks to spur activity in an economy badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Muhyiddins ...

Warsaw mayor calls off Independence Day March over coronavirus spread

Warsaws mayor has called off an annual Independence Day march scheduled for Nov. 11 amidst a rise in coronavirus cases in Poland and protests over abortion rights that have flouted government restrictions. The march, an annual event organiz...

Zac Efron to lead survival thriller 'Gold'

Hollywood star Zac Efron will star in upcoming survival thriller Gold. The film will be directed by actor Anthony Hayes, who will also feature in it, reported Deadline.The story follow two strangers traveling through a desert who stumble ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020