Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata should come out with white paper on killings, CAA will be implemented : Shah

Kolkata, Nov 6 ( PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the political killings in the state and wondered why the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:53 IST
Mamata should come out with white paper on killings, CAA will be implemented : Shah
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata, Nov 6 ( PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the political killings in the state and wondered why the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau. Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented, Shah said the law is in place and it is the commitment of the union government.

"We aim to build a strong Bengal in a new era of development. Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew the next chief minister," Shah said while addressing a press meet here. "Since 2018 the West Bengal government has not sent the statistics of crime to NCRB. I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on political killings. Bengal tops the chart in political killings," he said.

Alleging that there has been politicization and criminalization of government officers in the state, the union home minister said "In West Bengal, there are three laws - one for the nephew, one for minority appeasement and one for common people". Speaking on the faceoff between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the state government, Shah said the governor is working within his constitutional limits.

"The words used against the governor are unacceptable. I would like to know where is the (Darjeeling) district magistrate was removed after meeting the governor," he said.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Group ties with Snam for energy mix transition

Adani Group on Friday announced strategic collaboration with Snam, Europes leading gas infrastructure company, for setting up a CNG compressors manufacturing facility as well as investing in transition energy mix such as hydrogen. As part o...

Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds received as donation for the owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery in south Delhis Malviya Nagar. Kanta Prasad 80, the owner of the ...

Mutated variant of Coronavirus linked to minks found in 214 people in Denmark

Copenhagen Denmark, November 6 ANISputnik As many as 214 people have been infected with a mutated coronavirus strain that has been linked to minks in Denmark from June to mid-October, the countrys Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports on Friday, ...

Cases against lawmakers:SC asks trial courts to consider witness protection

The Supreme Court has directed the trial courts to consider granting protection to witnesses in cases against sitting and former lawmakers under Witness Protection Scheme without their making any specific application in this regard. A three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020