Punjab CM's son fails to appear before ED in FEMA case 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh on Friday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate at its Jalandhar office in an alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act violation case. Raninder is indisposed, therefore, he could not appear before the ED on health grounds, his counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

The ED summons pertained to a case registered by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad. Raninder was questioned by the ED in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and the creation of a trust besides a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands. Raninder Singh has denied any wrongdoing.

Recently, the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of party affairs Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to him. "ED's summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED's summons. If you raise your voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?" He had tweeted Rawat recently.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had been criticizing the BJP-led government at the Centre for the contentious three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently..