I have gone solo, but some need support even after 15 years' rule: Chirag's veiled attack on Nitish

In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Friday said that he went solo in the Bihar Assembly election despite all difficulties, but there were some who still needed the support of three companions even after ruling for 15 years.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:13 IST
I have gone solo, but some need support even after 15 years' rule: Chirag's veiled attack on Nitish
LJP President Chirag Paswan. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Friday said that he went solo in the Bihar Assembly election despite all difficulties, but there were some who still needed the support of three companions even after ruling for 15 years.

"Even in such a difficult time, my courage was not broken. Taking pride in Bihar, I did not panic when I decided to contest the elections alone. There are some people who have to take the support of three companions even after 15 years in power. With the blessings of you all, Bihar will win and a young Bihar will emerge (after the elections)," Chirag tweeted in Hindi on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, when Nitish Kumar announced that this year's election would be his last, Paswan had appealed to people not to waste their votes on any candidate of the ruling Janata Dal (United), or the JD(U).

"Saheb has said that this is his last election. This time he has not given the account of his last 5 years (of rule) and has already said that he will not come back to give you an account further. Do not give your votes to those who will not come back to ask for your blessings again tomorrow. In the next elections, neither saheb will be there, nor his JD(U). Then who will we question next time," the LJP chief asked in a Hindi tweet on Thursday. The crucial third phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will take place on Saturday and stakes are high for both the JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance and RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Chief Mister Nitish Kumar is trying his best to avert the anti-incumbency factor, against the Grand Alliance, led by an apparently resurgent RJD. (ANI)

