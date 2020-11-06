Following are the foreign top stories at 2050 hrs

FGN28 US-2NDLD ELECTION Biden inches ahead of Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania Washington: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday took crucial leads over US President Donald Trump in the key battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, bringing him on the cusp of a historic victory in the closely-fought election. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 NEPAL-NARAVANE-2NDLD OLI Problems between Nepal, India would be resolved through dialogue: PM Oli to Indian Army chief Kathmandu: Problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said on Friday during a meeting here with Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane who paid a courtesy call on him. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN29 VIRUS-CHINA-VISAS Visas of foreigners suspended as China faces greater risk from 'imported COVID-19 cases': Official Beijing: China on Friday said it has temporarily suspended visas for foreign nationals in countries like India, the UK and the Philippines as it was facing greater risk from "imported cases" of coronavirus. By K J M Varma FGN30 US-INDIANAMERICAN-LAWMAKERS Must understand Trump supporters and their issues, say Indian-American Democratic lawmakers New York: Prominent Indian-American Democratic Congresspersons have hailed presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for being on the cusp of electoral success and becoming the new leaders of America, but noted that Democrats need to invest in understanding the core supporters of President Donald Trump as well as the issues he raises with them. By Yoshita Singh FGN19 US-ELECTION-THUNBERG-TRUMP Thunberg recycles Trump's jibe as he tries to 'stop' vote counting London/Washington: Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Friday mocked Donald Trump in his own words, and urged him to "chill" after the US president, trailing behind his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the election, demanded that the counting of votes must "stop". FGN17 US-TRUMP-LEGAL-VOTES Will easily win election if only 'legal votes' are counted: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would easily win the election if only the "legal votes" are counted in the closely-fought presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 US-ELECTION-COURT-LAWSUITS Trump campaign loses lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia Washington: US courts have dismissed Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-SUPPORTERS Indian-American supporters of Trump, Biden clash over leaders' policies New York: A South-Asian support group for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump for tearing apart communities and failing to denounce white supremacy while a strong Indian-American supporter of Trump said he has united minority communities, views that highlighted a clash between Indian-Americans over policies of the two leaders. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 US-ELECTION-VOTER TURNOUT 2020 US presidential election generated highest voter turnout rate in 120 years Washington: The 2020 US presidential election has recorded the highest voter turnout in 120 years, a prominent electoral expert has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 VIRUS-UK-RAAB UK foreign minister Dominic Raab in quarantine after COVID-19 contact London: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is self-isolating himself after coming into a close contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus. By Aditi Khanna PTI IND