Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER: Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on

The Legislature gave election officials until November 12 to finish counting votes, and Gloria said staff intended to work until then to resolve ballot issues. In Washoe County, the registrar's office said it had no backlog or other problems with vote-counting.

PTI | Carsoncity | Updated: 07-11-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 04:24 IST
EXPLAINER: Why ballot-counting in Nevada is dragging on

The pace of vote-counting in Nevada is being criticised for taking too long and it's even become fodder for online jokes. But government officials say they are emphasising accuracy over speed in a year when processing an unprecedented flood of mail-in ballots under extended deadlines is taking more time. "We told everyone early on that results would take at least ten days,” Secretary of State spokeswoman Jennifer A Russell said in an email.

THE GENESIS The Legislature passed a bill in August to send all active voters mail-in ballots in hopes of curbing, or at least not fuelling, the spread of the coronavirus. Those postmarked by Election Day can be counted if they arrive at election offices within seven days, which is Tuesday. And they continue to come in, though the number arriving each day is expected to dwindle. "It's been a different year for us," said Deanna Spikula, registrar of voters in Washoe County, the state's second-largest county that includes Reno. "The volume is definitely something that we've never seen before in the state as far as receiving and processing mail-in ballots." WHERE WE STAND The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the state. More than 1.2 million ballots had been counted by Friday afternoon, with Joe Biden holding a 20,137-vote lead over President Donald Trump — an edge of about 1.6 points. About 87 per cent of the estimated vote has been tallied, but tens of thousands of votes remain uncounted statewide.

The vast majority of those untallied ballots are in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas and its populous surrounding suburbs. Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria said on Friday that outstanding votes fell into several categories, each requiring multi-step verification to ensure the integrity of the election. THE PROCESS Most of the still-to-be counted ballots arrived by mail, and are first processed through a machine that verifies signatures. Election staff manually examines signatures not verified by the machine. Later, a review is done to make sure the total number of ballots processed matches the number of ballots received. Once verified, those ballots are counted.

As of Thursday, an additional 44,000 ballots required ID verification, and 2,100 others had signature-match problems. The registrar's office reaches out to voters in both groups to verify their eligibility to vote, which again takes time. THE TIMELINE Gloria said he expected the majority of the remaining ballots to be counted by Sunday. The Legislature gave election officials until November 12 to finish counting votes, and Gloria said staff intended to work until then to resolve ballot issues.

In Washoe County, the registrar's office said it had no backlog or other problems with vote-counting. Along with counting mail ballots as they arrive, the county has about 5,100 provisional and same-day registration ballots that need to be counted. About 1,800 others have signature issues, which the agency is attempting to resolve with the voters. Processing mail-in ballots takes longer but “we haven't had any hiccups, we haven't had any delays,” said spokeswoman Bethany Drysdale.

“As much as everybody wants an answer right now, we won't have that until every ballot is counted,” she added..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB wont punish Dodgers Turner for returning to fieldLos Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner will not be punished for returning to the field to celebrate the teams World Series win after the t...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Central America reels from tropical storm Eta, as death toll surpasses 100The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America soared on Friday after the Guatemalan military re...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive Republicans seeking to raise at least 60 million to fund Trump legal challenges - sourcesRepublicans are trying to raise at least 60 million to fund legal challenges broug...

The count goes on -- with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Democrat Joe Biden was on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the critical battlegrounds of Georgia and Pennsylvania. Those put Biden in a stronger position to capture the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020