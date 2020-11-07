Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:03 IST
President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic
Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year
Meadows travelled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.
