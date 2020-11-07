Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldova's presidential election heads toward runoff

Dodon, for his part, was identified as the preferred candidate by Russian President Vladimir Putin. After voting Sunday, both said they wanted to lead impoverished Moldova to a long-elusive political stability and economic recovery..

PTI | Chisinau | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:24 IST
Moldova's presidential election heads toward runoff

Moldova's presidential election is heading to a runoff after no candidate earned a majority in a first round of weekend voting which, however, gave a narrow lead to a pro-Western candidate. The pro-Western former prime minister, Maia Sandu, will face the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, in the second round of voting on November 15, the country's central election commission announced Monday.

With more than 99 per cent of the votes counted from Sunday's first round, which narrowed the field from eight to two candidates, Sandu had nearly 36 per cent compared to nearly 33 per cent for Dodon. Dodon and Sandu have been rivals since the current incumbent narrowly defeated Sandu in the 2016 presidential race.

The runoff later this month appears set to become a referendum on their two divergent visions for the future of the small eastern European nation. Ever since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1992, Moldova has been divided between those favoring closer relations with the European Union and those who prefer stronger links with Moscow.

In 2014, while run by a pro-European coalition, the country of 3.5 million people signed a deal on closer political and economic ties with the EU. However, Brussels has since been increasingly critical of its progress on reforms. Sandu, a former World Bank economist, promised during the campaign to secure more financial support from Brussels if she becomes president. Dodon, for his part, was identified as the preferred candidate by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After voting Sunday, both said they wanted to lead impoverished Moldova to a long-elusive political stability and economic recovery..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Tantrik, two others held for raping two sisters

A tantrik and two others were arrested for allegedly raping two sisters, one of them a minor, from Navsari district of south Gujarat, the police said on Saturday. The police from Gandevi town on November 3 arrested Vishnu Naik and two of hi...

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020