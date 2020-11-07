Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia to replace leadership of Tigray region amid clashes

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:27 IST
Ethiopia to replace leadership of Tigray region amid clashes
The upper house of parliament, the House of Federation, voted to set up an interim administration, giving Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the power to carry out measures against a Tigray leadership his government regards as illegal. Image Credit: Pixabay

Ethiopia moved Saturday to replace the leadership in the country's defiant northern Tigray region, where clashes between regional forces and those of the federal government have led to fears that the major African power could slide into civil war. Tigray's leader told the African Union that the federal government was planning a "full-fledged military offensive." Neither side appeared ready for the dialogue that experts say is needed to avert disaster.

The upper house of parliament, the House of Federation, voted to set up an interim administration, giving Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the power to carry out measures against a Tigray leadership his government regards as illegal. Those include appointing officials and facilitating elections.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister asserted that "criminal elements cannot escape the rule of law under the guise of seeking reconciliation and a call for dialogue." Experts and diplomats are watching in dismay as two heavily armed forces clash in one of the world's most strategic yet vulnerable regions, the Horn of Africa. Observers warn that a civil war in Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country with 110 million people, could suck in or destabilize neighbours such as Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia. A statement posted Saturday on the Facebook page of the Tigray government, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, said it will win the "justified" war, adding that "a fighter will not negotiate with its enemies." "Tigray's people are now armed with modern weaponry that could reach the seat of the infidels," it said.

In a letter, South Africa's president, who is the African Union's chairperson, Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael alleged that Ethiopia's federal government and neighbouring Eritrea have mobilized their forces near the Tigray border "with the intention of launching a full-fledged military offensive." The letter dated Friday, seen by The Associated Press, called Abiy's behaviour "unconstitutional, dictatorial and treasonous." It said the African Union was well-placed to bring parties to dialogue to "avert an all-out civil war." The conflict is playing out between former allies in Ethiopia's ruling coalition who now regard each other as illegal. The TPLF long dominated the country's military and government before Abiy took office in 2018 and introduced sweeping political reforms that won him the Nobel. The changes left the TPLF feeling marginalized, and it broke away last year when Abiy sought to turn the coalition into a single Prosperity Party.

Tensions spiked when the Tigray region, objecting to the delay of the national election until next year and Abiy's extended stay in office, held a local election in September that the federal government called illegal.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...

Belarusian police detain dozens of doctors ahead of anti-government rally

Belarusian police on Saturday detained dozens of medical professionals who had planned to take part in an anti-government protest in the capital Minsk, a prominent human rights group said.Viasna, which is based in Minsk, said 60 doctors and...

Bengal reports 3,928 new COVID-19 cases, record 4,339 recoveries

West Bengals COVID-19 tally crossed the four lakh-mark on Saturday as 3,928 more people tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said. The fresh infections pushed the states coronavirus caseload to 4,01,394, it said.West Benga...

Rio's samba scene struggles to find a tune after COVID-19 batters Brazil

After months of coronavirus-induced inactivity, Rio de Janeiros legendary samba scene is tentatively tiptoeing back to life, offering a sliver of hope to those whose livelihoods depend on the traditional Afro-Brazilian musical genre.The sma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020