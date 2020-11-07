Left Menu
Development News Edition

With banging pots and fireworks, celebrations erupt over Biden election win

In nearby Dupont Circle, several hundred people formed a parade, playing music, singing and dancing and marched towards the White House to the sound of honking horns and clanging cowbells. Loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides are staying.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:03 IST
With banging pots and fireworks, celebrations erupt over Biden election win
Minutes after major television networks declared Biden the winner following four nail-biting days since the Nov. 3 election, people streamed to the White House to celebrate outside a security fence as the sound of booming fireworks was heard in the distance. Image Credit: ANI

Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden banged pots, honked their car horns and set off fireworks across U.S. cities after their candidate captured the U.S. presidency in a narrow win over President Donald Trump.

Minutes after major television networks declared Biden the winner following four nail-biting days since the Nov. 3 election, people streamed to the White House to celebrate outside a security fence as the sound of booming fireworks was heard in the distance. In nearby Dupont Circle, several hundred people formed a parade, playing music, singing and dancing and marched towards the White House to the sound of honking horns and clanging cowbells.

Loud cheers erupted in the halls of the hotel where Biden aides are staying. "Worth every minute," of the wait, a Biden aide said. Campaign staff exchanged elbow bumps and air hugs in the hotel lobby. In the New York borough of Brooklyn, cars honked and people pumped their fist and cheered on the street.

"The nightmare is over," said Andrew Ravin, 45, while his neighbour Kenneth Henry, 51, said, "We can breathe again." Shouts, cheers and fireworks sounded in Atlanta's Democratic stronghold East Atlanta Village neighbourhood as word spread that Biden was named the winner.

Emmi Braselton, 37, a freelance graphic designer of Atlanta, was walking her two-year-old daughter Sylvie, who asked: "What's all that Mommy?" Braselton said. "I told her, the good guy won. And also, now there'll be a woman as vice president. And she told me, 'I want to be president.'"

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020