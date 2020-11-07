FACTBOX-Global leaders react to Joe Biden's election win

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:21 IST
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation. Following are reactions from world leaders: (statements or tweets unless otherwise stated)

"I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America." "Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support."

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS "We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER OLAF SCHOLZ "Congratulations, Mr President-Elect. Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The U.S. remains Europe's most important and closest partner."

PETER BEYER, GERMAN GOVERNMENT'S TRANS-ATLANTIC COORDINATOR, TOLD REUTERS "We will have a U.S. President who is interested in Europe and doesn't want to set us against each other."

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER ARANCHA GONZALEZ LAYA "Record citizen participation, strong institutions and a President-elect @JoeBiden with a first woman to ever hold the position of Vice-President @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to working together"

GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS "Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger."

