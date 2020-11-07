Left Menu
In Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements

It was a wise move: Declared winner of the U.S. presidential election by major television networks on Saturday, Biden is the one laughing now. The hawkish Israeli leader made no immediate comment after the U.S. networks called the election for the former vice president, and a picture of Netanyahu and Trump remained at the top of the Israeli prime minister's Facebook page.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:52 IST
"Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Trump asked Netanyahu in a televised phone call with his closest foreign ally about a Middle East peace initiative. Image Credit: ANI

Just two weeks ago, Joe Biden was the butt of a jibe made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Trump asked Netanyahu in a televised phone call with his closest foreign ally about a Middle East peace initiative. Netanyahu demurred, apparently hedging in case of a Biden victory. It was a wise move: Declared winner of the U.S. presidential election by major television networks on Saturday, Biden is the one laughing now.

The hawkish Israeli leader made no immediate comment after the U.S. networks called the election for the former vice president, and a picture of Netanyahu and Trump remained at the top of the Israeli prime minister's Facebook page. Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing proof, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

Still, Israeli Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn - a member of Netanyahu's ruling coalition belonging to the centrist Blue and White party - swiftly congratulated Biden. "Congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden! Congratulations to Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president and congratulations to the American people on the proper democratic process," Nissenkorn said on Twitter.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also offered his congratulations to the Democrat on Twitter. "The relationship between our countries is based on deeply held values and critical shared interests which I know will be at the heart of your administration," Lapid wrote.

Though Biden describes himself as a Zionist and friend to nine Israeli prime ministers, friction could arise between a Biden White House and Netanyahu, who famously feuded with Biden's ex-boss, Barack Obama. In what Israel would likely see as a de-facto third Obama term, Biden has pledged to restore U.S. involvement in the Iran nuclear deal and is likely to voice opposition to Israeli settlement of occupied land where Palestinians seek statehood.

That promises Netanyahu a policy whiplash after four years of being in lockstep with Trump - deferred, perhaps, by the need to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and U.S. economic woes first. (Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Helen Popper)

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

UP: Man shoots self while taking selfie with gun in Noida

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally while taking a selfie with a pistol in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The man was accompanied by a friend in a car and the duo was on their way to a...

Poland's President Duda congratulates Biden on "successful campaign"

Polands President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running a successful presidential campaign after major networks declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.Duda added Poland, one of Washingtons closest a...

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...
