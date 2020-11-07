Left Menu
Development News Edition

Told Kamala yesterday she's going to win, says proud uncle

Soaking in the moment of glory, Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of Senator Kamala Harris, on Saturday said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:52 IST
Told Kamala yesterday she's going to win, says proud uncle
Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Soaking in the moment of glory, Gopalan Balachandran, the maternal uncle of Senator Kamala Harris, on Saturday said he told her niece a day earlier that she was "going to win" to become the next US vice president. Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to American media projections.

Harris, 56, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US. She will also be the first Indian-origin, first Black and first African American vice president of the country. Delhi-based Balachandran said he was feeling "proud and happy", describing Harris as a fighter.

"Biden-Harris victory is what we wanted to see. And, given the numbers, I told Kamala yesterday that she is going to win," he told PTI when asked if the counting process made him tense. Biden, the 77-year-old former vice president, will become the 46th president of the United States, the CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

"This election is about so much more than Joe Biden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let's get started," Harris tweeted. She was born to two immigrant parents: a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.

In an interview to PTI in August, Balachandran had said that Harris' nomination as the vice-presidential candidate was a "historic moment", but it was not a surprise at all for him. Harris' maternal uncle had said that she would script many firsts if she won and expressed the hope her top-level position would give Indians in the US "greater access" in interacting with the US administration.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rescue teams inch toward storm-wrecked Guatemalan village, dozens missing

Rescue workers on Saturday struggled over treacherous roads buried in mud and rubble to a remote mountain village in Guatemala swamped by a devastating storm that has killed dozens of people across Central America and southern Mexico.Storm ...

UP: Man shoots self while taking selfie with gun in Noida

A 22-year-old man died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally while taking a selfie with a pistol in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The man was accompanied by a friend in a car and the duo was on their way to a...

Poland's President Duda congratulates Biden on "successful campaign"

Polands President Andrzej Duda congratulated Joe Biden for running a successful presidential campaign after major networks declared him the winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday.Duda added Poland, one of Washingtons closest a...

Kamala Harris becomes first Black woman to be elected as US Vice President

Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, on Saturday created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the countrys Vice President. While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020