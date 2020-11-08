Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris for their win

Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans. Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 00:49 IST
PM Modi congratulates Biden, Harris for their win
Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his "critical and invaluable" contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as vice president. Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans.

Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media. The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Modi said, "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights." He added, "Congratulations@KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership." Biden had served as vice president when Barack Obama was the country's president.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden's trade policy will take aim at China, embrace allies

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to work more closely with U.S. allies in confronting China on trade and is seen as unlikely to roll back his predecessors tariffs on imported steel, aluminium, Chinese and European goods any time soon.I...

Joe Biden elected US President; Kamala Harris becomes vice-president

Joe Biden, who triumphed over incumbent US President Donald Trump in a divisive, bitter and closely-fought presidential election, appealed to fellow Americans on Saturday that it is time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind and co...

Prez, PM, Sonia congratulate Biden, Harris on US poll win

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi along with other Indian leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his US presidential poll win and said they look forward to the strengthening of Indo-US ties. T...

FACTBOX-Biden could change these key policies on 'Day One' in the White House  

Democrat Joe Biden has been keeping a long wish list of actions he would take if had a chance to reverse the policies of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.Now that Biden is headed to the White House after winning Tuesdays election, her...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020