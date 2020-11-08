Left Menu
U.S. allies greet Biden as next president despite Trump refusal to concede

Egypt, one of Washington's biggest allies in the Middle East, also congratulated Biden, as did Lebanon, which has had fraught relations with the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 01:24 IST
Germany, Canada and France, which have had strained ties with the Trump administration despite being its G7 and NATO partners, were among the first to recognise Biden's victory, soon after major U.S. television networks declared it. Image Credit: ANI

Some of the United States' biggest and closest allies quickly congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election victory on Saturday even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.

Germany, Canada and France, which have had strained ties with the Trump administration despite being its G7 and NATO partners, were among the first to recognise Biden's victory, soon after major U.S. television networks declared it. "I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement on Twitter. "Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time."

Merkel's finance minister, Olaf Scholz, went further, suggesting a Biden administration would mark a reset of trans-Atlantic ties. "Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in trans-Atlantic relations," he tweeted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he looked forward to tackling "the world's greatest challenges" with the new administration, including climate change, an issue with which many nations have argued over with Trump.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has had a much smoother relationship with Trump, also picked up the theme of climate change in congratulating Biden. "The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

Washington formally quit the Paris accord on limiting greenhouse gas emissions on Wednesday, fulfilling a pledge by Trump to withdraw the world's second-largest emitter from the pact. Biden has promised to rejoin the agreement if elected. "The Americans have chosen their President," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. "We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Many leaders did not mention Trump, but Spain's far-left deputy prime minister, Pablo Iglesias, said his departure as president would leave the far-right weakened around the world. "Trump is confirmed to have lost the election. This is good news for the planet, as the global far-right loses its most powerful political asset," Iglesias tweeted.

IRISH PRIDE, POLISH CAUTION

Ireland, where Biden traces his family roots, called him the 46th U.S. President, despite Trump accusing Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner." Trump has complained of electoral fraud without providing evidence.

"Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a statement. Egypt, one of Washington's biggest allies in the Middle East, also congratulated Biden, as did Lebanon, which has had fraught relations with the United States.

On Friday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon's biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. Aoun said on Twitter that he hoped the balance in Lebanese-American relations would return under a Biden administration.

Nations with closer ties to Trump were quiet on Saturday night or reluctant to proclaim Biden as president-elect. Polish President Andrzej Duda congratulated Biden on running "a successful presidential campaign" and said Poland would maintain a high-quality strategic partnership with Washington as "we await the nomination by the Electoral College".

Russia, though, gave no immediate comment. U.S. intelligence officials accuse the Kremlin of intervening in the 2016 campaign to help Trump get elected -- allegations that it denies. In the run-up to the vote, President Vladimir Putin seemed to hedge his bets, frowning on Biden's anti-Russian rhetoric but welcoming his comments on nuclear arms control. Putin also defended Biden's son, Hunter, against criticism from Trump.

