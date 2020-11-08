Following is a summary of current world news briefs. 'No more bullying': fresh start to U.S.-Mexico relations eyed under Biden

A Joe Biden presidency could reset ties with top U.S. trade partner Mexico that have suffered since Donald Trump made his first White House bid, tarring Mexican migrants as rapists and gun-runners and vowing to keep them out with a border wall. Biden, vice president under Barack Obama, was declared victor of the U.S. presidential election by several major television networks on Saturday, despite President Trump filing lawsuits, alleging fraud without providing evidence and saying the race was "far from over". In Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements

Just two weeks ago, Joe Biden was the butt of a jibe made by U.S. President Donald Trump during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Trump asked Netanyahu in a televised phone call with his closest foreign ally about a Middle East peace initiative. Arabs doubt Biden will herald change in the Middle East

Arab leaders congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory, but some people in the Middle East expressed cynicism over U.S. policy even if he pursues diplomacy rather than President Donald Trump's blunt approach to the region's myriad problems. “I was positive that Trump will not make it to a second term. He was too hostile almost towards everybody. He is (more) fit to be a mafia leader than a president of the United States," said Adel Salman, 40, a high school English teacher in Baghdad. Palestinians welcome Trump exit, but are cautious about Biden

The Palestinians have been holding out for a change of U.S. president for three years, hoping for a chance to hit the reset button on relations with Washington. There was no response from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas after Joe Biden was declared winner of the U.S. presidential election by major television networks on Saturday, but the first key decision facing Abbas is whether he will resume political contacts with the United States. Biden's ancestral Irish home celebrates, looks forward to reunion

COVID-19 restrictions may have shut the pubs in the western Irish town of Ballina but that did not stop Joe Biden's ancestral home from celebrating his presidential election victory on Saturday. Biden's great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt grew up in the old market town, the birthplace of Mary Robinson, Ireland's first female president. Blewitt emigrated after the Irish potato famine of the 1840s to Biden's birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, a sister city of Ballina. Biden win sparks brief jubilation for Canada but choppy road still ahead

Canada allowed itself a moment of jubilation on Saturday after Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election marked the end of four often bruising years with Donald Trump, but the new president's agenda means that challenges lie ahead. "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said shortly after several networks declared Biden the winner. Despite change at the White House, U.S. allies will remain wary after Trump

Seated in front of photographers in the Oval Office in 2017, German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaned toward U.S. President Donald Trump during their first meeting: "They want (us) to have a handshake." But Trump ignored her and Merkel was unable to hide a look of incredulity as she turned to face the cameras. Trump's treatment of traditional U.S. allies, on a personal and policy level, has left presumed President-elect Joe Biden with shell-shocked American friends likely forever wary of Washington's credibility - no matter who resides in the White House, say some diplomats and analysts. Cubans applaud Biden win, hope for easing of sanctions

Drivers honked their horns and applause erupted in Havana on Saturday after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, reflecting hopes on the Communist-run island that he would seek to improve U.S.-Cuban ties. Many Cubans say they do not expect the Democratic former U.S. vice president to lift the decades-old American trade embargo on the Cuba or that bilateral relations will return to the heady days of detente under former President Barack Obama. U.S. allies greet Biden as next president despite Trump refusal to concede

Some of the United States' biggest and closest allies quickly congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election victory on Saturday even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Germany, Canada and France, which have had strained ties with the Trump administration despite being its G7 and NATO partners, were among the first to recognise Biden's victory, soon after major U.S. television networks declared it. China unlikely to find Biden a soft touch

In his unsuccessful campaign for re-election, President Donald Trump repeatedly warned that a victory for Joe Biden would be a win for China and that Beijing would "own America." Despite that rhetoric, there is little to suggest Beijing will find Biden a soft alternative to Trump, who dramatically shifted the U.S. narrative to confront the world’s second-largest economy in his final year in power.