Mexico's president won't congratulate Biden until 'legal proceedings' conclude

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday that he can not congratulate a winner of the U.S. presidential election until all legal proceedings are concluded, calling his decision "politically prudent".

Democrat Joe Biden won the election on Saturday after a victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes. [nL1N2HT069}

President Donald Trump has filed a raft of lawsuits to challenge the results but elections officials in states across the country say there has been no evidence of significant fraud, and legal experts say Trump's efforts are unlikely to succeed.