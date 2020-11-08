Mamata greets Biden, Harris for their win in US polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris for their victory in the elections. She also hoped that the friendship between the US and India will grow. "Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris May the India-US friendship grow," Banerjee said on Twitter.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 11:08 IST
"Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris May the India-US friendship grow," Banerjee said on Twitter. Biden defeated incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media.
Harris, who is of Indian origin, has become the first-ever woman vice president-elect of the US.
