Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Our closest ally', UK PM Johnson voices confidence in U.S. ties

The United States is Britain's closest and most important ally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, expressing confidence he could achieve much on everything from trade to climate change with President-elect Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 18:45 IST
'Our closest ally', UK PM Johnson voices confidence in U.S. ties

The United States is Britain's closest and most important ally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, expressing confidence he could achieve much on everything from trade to climate change with President-elect Joe Biden. Johnson, who was once fondly dubbed "Britain Trump" by President Donald Trump, congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday, saying he looked forward to "working closely together on our shared priorities".

But some say Johnson, a leading force in the campaign to leave the European Union, might struggle to forge a close bond with Biden, who has in the past cast doubt over Brexit and has never met the prime minister. Johnson, his foreign minister Dominic Raab and other members of the governing Conservatives were keen to underline how much overlap there now was between the incoming U.S. administration and that of the British government on shared interests.

"The United States is our closest and most important ally. And that's been the case under president after president, prime minister after prime minister. It won't change," Johnson told reporters, adding he had not yet spoken to the president-elect. He said he looked forward to working with Biden and his team "on a lot of crucial stuff for us in the weeks and months ahead: tackling climate change, trade, international security. Many, many, many, many, many other issues".

Raab went further by saying Biden would "have no greater ally, no more dependable friend than the United Kingdom". Former finance minister Sajid Javid predicted a much better chance of sealing a trade deal under the new administration rather than the "protectionist" Trump. Britain is pursuing trade deals around the world after leaving the EU in January, to try to project Johnson's vision of a "global Britain", but talks with the United States have slowed over the last few months.

Describing himself as a "keen student of the United States' trade policy", Johnson said he believed there was a good chance the two sides would "do something on trade" despite Washington being "tough negotiators". But it is Britain's trade talks with the EU that might cast a shadow over the relationship between Johnson and Biden, after the U.S. president-elect expressed concerns over whether Britain would uphold Northern Ireland's 1998 peace agreement and said he had hoped for a "different outcome" from the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The British government has repeatedly said it will uphold the Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of violence in the British province of Northern Ireland, and on Sunday, Raab accused the EU of putting it in jeopardy. U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat, told the BBC he expected "some reconsideration of whatever comments may have been made about the moment of Brexit".

"The special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom has endured over decades and I expect that there will be opportunities promptly for there to be some visits, some conversations."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K LG pays tributes to soldiers killed in Machil encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes on Sunday to the four security forces personnel, who lost their lives in an encounter with infiltrating militants in north Kashmirs Machil sector. The LG saluted the supreme sa...

Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

A freighter aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines, which was on its way to Bengaluru from Riyadh, was diverted to Mumbai airport here on Sunday due to a technical issue. The freighter ET-690, with eight crew members, landed safely, a spokesperson ...

4 injured in Thane tree fall, woman gets 12 stitches on head

Four persons were injured on Sunday after the branch of a tree fell in Thane citys Naupada area,civic officials saidThe four, including a woman who received 12 stitches on her head while riding pillion on her husbands motorcycle,have been h...

Aspiring U.S. trans soldiers call on Biden to end military ban

By Hugo Greenhalgh Nov 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As Joe Biden began his first full day as U.S. president-elect, a group of transgender military aspirants and campaign groups insisted that one of his first priorities must be to overturn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020