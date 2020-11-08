Gambhir tests negative for COVID-19

Left Menu
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after someone at his home contracted the dreaded disease. Stay safe," he tweeted. Gambhir, also a BJP Member of Parliament, had on Friday gone into self isolation after someone at his house had tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 19:25 IST
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, two days after someone at his home contracted the dreaded disease. Gambhir informed about the development on his Twitter page and urged people to follow safety measures. "Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe," he tweeted.

Gambhir, also a BJP Member of Parliament, had on Friday gone into self isolation after someone at his house had tested positive for COVID-19. "Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!," Gambhir had said. Gambhir, who retired from professional cricket in 2018, had represented India in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is, scoring 4,154, 5,238 and 932 runs respectively.

