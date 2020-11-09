Left Menu
Naidu greets people of Uttarakhand on state foundation day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 11:47 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on its  foundation day, praying for the progress and prosperity of the hill state

Uttarakhand was formed on this day in 2000, carved out of Uttar Pradesh

"Known as Devbhumi- 'the Land of Gods', Uttarakhand is known for its picturesque beauty and rich spiritual heritage," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and its hardworking people," he said.

