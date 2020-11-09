Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA looks forward to working with President-elect and Vice President-elect

The United States contributed to the liberation struggle in South Africa and continued to provide support to help consolidate democracy after South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-11-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 15:08 IST
SA looks forward to working with President-elect and Vice President-elect
The United States contributed to the liberation struggle in South Africa and continued to provide support to help consolidate democracy after South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994. Image Credit: Flickr

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended congratulations to President-elect Joseph R. Biden of the United States following elections held on 03 November 2020.

"South Africa looks forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to further strengthen the bonds of cooperation and friendship between our two countries and peoples, including enhanced collaboration within the multilateral context to address global challenges such as climate change, human rights, peace and security, terrorism, nuclear safety, poverty, underdevelopment, economic recovery, and inclusive growth, and to prevent future pandemics," said the President's Office.

South Africa and the United States enjoy historic relations. The United States contributed to the liberation struggle in South Africa and continued to provide support to help consolidate democracy after South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries spans a range of areas, including trade and investment, health, education, energy, environment, science and innovation, safety and security, as well as regional cooperation to support the African Union's objectives for peace, security, and development.

More recently, the United States government provided generous financial and technical support to help South Africa's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, thus building on the highly successful platform of health cooperation under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) framework.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses interim bail to Arnab in suicide abetment case

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer. A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik ...

Turkey's new cenbank chief briefed Erdogan on economy, former deputy PM attended -sources

Turkeys newly-installed central bank chief Naci Agbal briefed President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, sources familiar with the matter said, adding that former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli also attended the meeting to provide technica...

James Vince tests positive for COVID-19

England batsman James Vince has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League PSL playoffs is now in doubt. Vince is currently asymptomatic and he will imminently undergo a second tes...

Asad Shafiq fined for breaching code of conduct

Sindh batsman Asad Shafiq has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpires decision during his sides first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Northern at the UBL Sports Complex. The incident happened on Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020