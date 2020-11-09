Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDP chief bats for talks with Pakistan, opening of cross-border roads to resolve J&K

Asked how it is possible when there is no let-up in Pakistani shelling and mounting civilian casualties, she said, “We have to pick up a leaf from former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's book.” “Despite the Kargil war and Parliament attack, he entered into a friendship with Pakistan as a result of which the militancy had come down and the border firing also had stopped,” she said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:07 IST
PDP chief bats for talks with Pakistan, opening of cross-border roads to resolve J&K

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that the dialogue with Pakistan and the stakeholders within J&K and opening of cross-border roads to bring the divided parts together can bring peace and everlasting solution to the problem. Mehbooba Mufti made the assertion while advising the BJP to take a leaf out of former Prime Minister A B VAjpayee's book. The former chief minister warned that militancy is on the rise in the Valley with more youths preferring “militancy over going to jail” after “no middle path was left and voices of dissent silenced through the muzzle of power”. “Attempts are being made to vitiate the atmosphere by politics of hatred and division. The people like us are facing problems to live in Kashmir due to an increase in militancy under their (BJP) rule.

“They were saying militancy has finished but the reality is that at least 10 to 15 youth are joining militancy from each village,” Mehbooba told reporters here at the end of her five-day visit to Jammu. It was her first visit to Jammu after release from 14 months of detention under the Pubic Safety Act (PSA) following the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

She said the militancy is on the rise because “you (BJP) have silenced all the voices and not left the middle path for the people. The youth is thinking of two options -- whether to go to jail or pick up the gun -- and he chooses later to get killed rather than going to the jail.” Mehbooba said the situation on the borders is of concern to the people as local residents are living under the constant threat to their lives due to the continued cross-border shelling. Asked how it is possible when there is no let-up in Pakistani shelling and mounting civilian casualties, she said, “We have to pick up a leaf from former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee's book.” “Despite the Kargil war and Parliament attack, he entered into a friendship with Pakistan as a result of which the militancy had come down and the border firing also had stopped,” she said. “We have to take a leaf out of that book and start a dialogue with them (Pakistan) and with the stakeholders in J&K. When we can hold eight rounds of talks with China which martyred our 20 soldiers and we did not even raise our finger,” she asserted. “We are talking to them to seek one inch of our land, though they have occupied 100 square km of our land. Why this double standard? They should remember Vajpayee who is also their mentor and act upon his policy book,” Mehbooba said. She said “both sides of Jammu and Kashmir are ours. We have to open the roads to bring the two parts of J&K together and look for an everlasting solution to the J&K problem so that peace returns to the region and China, which is showing aggression, stops.” Mehbooba said she wanted J&K to become a bridge of “peace and friendship” between India and its neighbours.

”The border residents are facing problems every day due to cross-border firing and are unable to work in their land.” The PDP leader said her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had a vision of opening cross-border roads between the two parts of J&K like Suchet Garh-Sialkot, Srinagar-Kargil-Skardu, Nowshera-Mirpur and Kotli and the solution to the problem lies in the dialogue..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Akzo Nobel India Q2 net profit up 34.6% to Rs 66.28 cr

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 34.57 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 66.28 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49.25 crore d...

WB created nearly 31 cr mandays so far this fiscal: Minister

Bengal has so far created nearly 31 crore mandays this fiscal under the MGNREGA scheme, and the feat was achieved amid the pandemic, as the government made sure that workers who returned during the lockdown were included in the programme, a...

Celta Vigo fires coach Óscar García after poor start

Celta Vigo fired coach scar Garca on Monday after the teams poor start in the Spanish league. The announcement came three days after a 1-1 draw at Elche, a result that left the team just outside the relegation zone after nine matches.Celta ...

Emami bets on rural demand, sales of health & hygiene, winter products to maintain growth in Q3

FMCG major Emami Ltd is betting big on rural demand and sales of its winter, health and hygiene products to maintain the double-digit growth momentum in the third quarter of the current fiscal, an official said on Monday. After the Diwali f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020