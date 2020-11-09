Pawar-led education body donates Rs 2.75cr for COVID-19 fight
The teachers and non-teaching staffers of Rayat Shikshan Santha, Satara, decided to contribute their one-day salaries following the Maharashtra governments appeal for help to combat COVID-19 pandemic. As the president of the Sanstha,submitted (the cheque of) all staffers one-day salaries' to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state.
An educational institution in Maharashtra headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday contributed over Rs 2.75 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The institution, Rayat Shikshan Sanstha, is headquartered at Satara in western Maharashtra.
Pawar himself met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's official residence Varsha in south Mumbai and gave the cheque of Rs 2,75,92,821. The teachers and non-teaching staffers of Rayat Shikshan Santha, Satara, decided to contribute their one-day salaries following the Maharashtra government's appeal for help to combat COVID-19 pandemic.
As the president of the Sanstha, submitted (the cheque of) all staffers one-day salaries' to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government in the state..
