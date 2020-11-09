Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pol parties urge CEO to ensure flawless electoral roll revision

Parties cutting across political lines Monday urged the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) to ensure flawless electoral roll revision and include migrant labourers, who returned to the state during the lockdown, in the corrected list. As they have returned steps should be taken to enrol them in the new voter list in the state, Congress leader Ritzu Ghosal said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:43 IST
Pol parties urge CEO to ensure flawless electoral roll revision
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Parties cutting across political lines Monday urged the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) to ensure flawless electoral roll revision and include migrant labourers, who returned to the state during the lockdown, in the corrected list. The CEO Monday held a meeting with representatives of all political parties in the state and spoke of the process of electoral roll revision from November 18-December 15.

This will be the last electoral roll revision before the April-May assembly polls next year. The electoral roll revision will be conducted across more than 78,000 booths of the state.

We have told the Election Commission to ensure that electoral roll revision should be flawless so that no new voter is left out and false voters or those who have expired are omitted from the list. The entire exercise should be flawlessand attempts to tamper with the list by certain sections should be averted, CPI(M) central committee leader Rabin Deb, who was present at the meeting, later told reporters. Echoing him, BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said the EC should ensure that no one does any mischief during the electoral roll revision for next one month.

There might be an attempt by a certain section to conduct some mischief during the electoral roll revision. It is the duty of EC to ensure the list revision is free and fair and devoid of any unwarranted pressure at the ground level, he said. The ruling TMC delegation demanded that the EC should make alternative arrangements and keep officials in reserve due to the post-pandemic new normal.

Extra officials should be kept in reserve in case someone gets infected with coronavirus. The roll revision should not be affected, said a TMC leader. The Congress delegation demanded that the migrant workers, who have returned to the state and plans to stay back should be enrolled in the new voter list.

Lakhs of migrant labourers have returned to the state during the lockdown. Most of them had become voters of different states. As they have returned steps should be taken to enrol them in the new voter list in the state, Congress leader Ritzu Ghosal said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

3 notices issued to J-K Bar Association on its constitution which terms Kashmir as disputed area

The administration on Monday issued three notices to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association asking it to clarify its position on terming Kashmir a disputed territory and prohibiting it from holding elections, besides imposing proh...

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan returns to Sussex for 2021 T20 Blast

Sussex Cricket on Monday confirmed that Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will return to county cricket in 2021 to play the T20 Blast. The worlds number one T20 bowler has already enjoyed two fantastic summers in Hove after joining the S...

Beaten down bank, airline stocks soar on hopes of game-changing vaccine

Shares of banks, oil and travel companies soared on Monday after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective, prompting investors to shift bets to beaten-down cyclical names from stay-at-home winners. Sectors wh...

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020