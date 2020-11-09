Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson admits US-UK trade deal won’t be a ‘pushover’ under Biden

“The whole point is to protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland, one of the things we are united on with our friends in the White House,” said Johnson. The UK PM once again expressed his confidence around a UK-EU post-Brexit trade agreement, talks for which remain ongoing this week as EU’s Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, and the UK’s Lord Frost continue talks in London this week.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:52 IST
Boris Johnson admits US-UK trade deal won’t be a ‘pushover’ under Biden
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that he does not believe a post-Brexit trade deal with the US would be a "pushover" under the new President-elect Joe Biden but stressed that there is a "good chance" of it coming through. In a broadcast interview from 10 Downing Street in London on Sunday, Johnson reiterated his previous congratulatory statements on Biden's election win and also welcomed Kamala Harris for making history as the first female Vice-President in the US.

"The US is our closest and most important ally and that's been the case under President after President, Prime Minister after Prime Minister, it won't change. I look forward very much to working with President Biden and his team on a lot of crucial stuff for us in the weeks and months ahead – tackling climate change, trade, international security, many other issues," Johnson said to the Associated Press. "On a trade deal with the US, I am a keen student of United States trade policy and they are tough negotiators. I never believed that this was something that was going to be a complete pushover under any US administration. I think there is a good chance that we will do something," he said.

Asked about Biden's comments in the past that have likened Johnson to outgoing US President Donald Trump as his "clone" and his well-documented opposition to Britain's exit from the European Union (EU), Johnson stressed that there is far more that unites the UK government and the government in Washington, than divides us. "We have common values, common interests, we have a common global perspective. There is a huge amount of work that we need to do together to protect those values. I believe in democracy, in free speech around the world, in human rights, in free trade, in the rules-based international order. All these things are currently under threat," he said.

Specifically, on the controversial Internal Market Bill, related to the open border on the island of Ireland post-Brexit, Johnson sought to dismiss Biden's concerns. The Bill is set to go through the House of Lords on Monday, where it is expected to face tough opposition as many believe it goes against the EU Withdrawal Agreement or so-called divorce arrangement agreed with the economic bloc. "The whole point is to protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland, one of the things we are united on with our friends in the White House," said Johnson.

The UK PM once again expressed his confidence around a UK-EU post-Brexit trade agreement, talks for which remain ongoing this week as EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, and the UK's Lord Frost continue talks in London this week. "I have always been a great enthusiast for a trade deal with our European friends and partners. I think it's there to be done, the broad outlines are pretty clear, we just need to get on and do it if we can," Johnson said.

The UK left the EU on January 31 but continues to follow the bloc's rules until the end of the year. If there is no agreement at that point, trade between the two will default to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules – with tariffs set to be introduced on many imports and exports, which could push up costs for firms and consumers. Businesses on both sides have been pushing for an agreement, the time for which is soon running out as the Brexit transition period concludes at the end of December.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Customs quizzes Kerala Minister over import of Quran by UAE consulate

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel was questioned by the Customs on Monday in connection with the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use,...

Dining with Biden: Beijing restaurant recalls visit from U.S. president-elect

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her old friend and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday after the U.S. Democratic candidate emerged victorious in a tightly fought U.S. presidential election, and invited him back to try some pork l...

Tata Steel inks pact with HZL for procuring zinc, other metals

Tata Steel has entered into a memorandum of understanding MoU with Hindustan Zinc to procure the firms complete domestic zinc requirements, according to a statement. This initiative would bolster the idea of Aatmanirbhar Bharat with one of ...

Sanjay Dhotre announces 4th India Mobile Congress scheduled for 8-10 Dec

Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dhotre today announced the fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress IMC 2020, through a video message. The IMC 2020 is scheduled for 8th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020