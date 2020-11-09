Left Menu
'Local for Diwali': Senior ministers, BJP leaders back PM's call, urge people to buy local products

"Bring in the festivities by supporting PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for encouraging our artisans, weavers and businesses," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'Local4Diwali'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also backed the prime minister's call and urged people to buy local products this Diwali.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:07 IST
Several senior ministers and BJP leaders on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for promoting 'local for Diwali' and urged people to buy local products this festive season. Prime Minister Modi made a fervent appeal to people to promote 'local for Diwali' big time and buy local products this festival season, saying it will give a new boost to the economy.

Soon after the prime minister's appeal, several ministers and senior BJP leaders took to Twitter to back Modi's clarion call. BJP chief J P Nadda urged every Indian to go "Local4Diwali", saying that to realise the national aspiration of a self-reliant India, "let's commit ourselves to light a lamp of happiness and prosperity in the lives of our weavers, artisans and local businesses by becoming vocal for local".

"From decorative items to earthen diyas and local crafts, #Local4Diwali not only brings prosperity to the lives of our craft persons but also symbolises our rich heritage and culture. I earnestly request all to join the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi ji and support indigenous items," he said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this Diwali, let us go 'Vocal4Local' by using and gifting locally-made products. "Bring in the festivities by supporting PM Narendra Modi’s clarion call for encouraging our artisans, weavers and businesses," he tweeted, using the hashtag 'Local4Diwali'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also backed the prime minister's call and urged people to buy local products this Diwali. He said this will also strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as well. Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said artisans, weavers, traders and small businesses depend on people for their livelihood. "Your one step will make big difference to their lives; go #Local4Diwali - shop from local craftsmen & workers to make their Deepavali happy and joyful!" she tweeted.

Supporting Modi's call, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Diwali is a perfect occasion to fulfil commitment to 'VocalForLocal'. "Do visit 'Hunar Haat' being organised at Delhi Haat, Pitampura, from 11th November and make purchases and encourage indigenous products of artisans, craftsmen and strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign," he said. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also backed the prime minister's appeal to promote 'local for Diwali'.

Several ministries and Indian embassies and posts abroad also urged Indians to promote 'local for Diwali'. Extending festival greetings to the people during an event to inaugurate development projects for Varanasi, Modi said, "You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere." "Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time," he said.

