Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar elections: RJD accuses Nitish Kumar of vote manipulation

Ahead of the counting day on November 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released a video on Twitter, claiming that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to manipulate the votes.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:54 IST
Bihar elections: RJD accuses Nitish Kumar of vote manipulation
RJD workers caught hold of a vehicle purportedly with EVM and postal ballots, trying to enter a strong room in Arrah on Monday. [Photo: Snapshot from video tweeted by RJD]. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Ahead of the counting day on November 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released a video on Twitter, claiming that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is trying to manipulate the votes.

The video shows a vehicle, purportedly with electronic voting machines (EVM) and postal ballots, trying to enter a strong room in Arrah, allegedly without permission. The party, in its post, stated that while one such vehicle was apprehended, the others fled the spot, and went on to say that the Janata Dal (United) Chief will not be able to win the polls even this way. "Nitish Kumar, you will not win even by doing this. EVM and postal ballot laden vehicles were entering the strong room without permission in Arrah. Our vigilant workers stopped one vehicle and the others ran away. The officials could not give a satisfactory answer," RJD wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

The counting of votes for the recently-concluded Bihar elections will be held on Tuesday which will decide the fate of over 3,700 candidates who contested the three-phased elections that ended on November 7. A total of 243 Assembly seats in the state are up for grabs and stakes are quite high for Nitish, who is up against multiple rivals, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and former ally Chirag Paswan, the Chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

As the counting commences at 8 am on Tuesday, the postal ballots -- cast by staff on poll duty and service voters -- will be opened first, followed by EVM votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Five earthquakes rock Palghar district; no casualty

Five earthquakes of low to mild intensity shook villages in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. Chief of the Palghar District Disaster Control Cell Viveka...

Maha releases Rs 2,297 cr for rain-hit farmers

The Maharashtra government on Monday released the first tranche of Rs 2,297 crore for disbursement before Diwali among the farmers who have lost their crops in excessive rains this year, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Addressing a pr...

COVID-19: Delhi reports 5,023 new cases, 71 deaths

As many as 5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 7,014 recoveries and 71 deaths were reported in the national capital within 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Monday. Total cases due to the disease rose to 4,43,552 including 3,96,697 reco...

Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers spinners choke Supernovas to help claim maiden title

Salma Khatun picked three while Deepti Sharma took two wickets as Trailblazers clinched their first Womens T20 Challenge title after defeating Supernovas by 16 runs here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Supernovas needed 28 runs in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020