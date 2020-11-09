Congress to move no-confidence motion in Meghalaya assembly

The Congress will move a no- confidence motion against the NPP-led government in Meghalaya on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said, alleging that it has failed on all fronts. The Congress leader said that the Conrad Sangma government has especially failed in protecting the interest of the state.

"During this session, the Opposition will table a motion expressing its want of confidence in the council of ministers led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in view of the failure of the government in all fronts, particularly the failure to protect the interest of the state," he said on Monday. The motion will be moved on Tuesday and it will depend on the wisdom of the speaker whether the motion can be taken up immediately or subsequently, he added.

Asked whether the intention is to topple the government, he said, "It depends on the conscience and realisation of the members of the House." The Congress has 20 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the ruling coalition has 38 MLAs and there are two Independent legislators..