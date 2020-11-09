Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had been "terminated" and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense starting immediately.

"Mark Esper has been terminated," Trump said on Twitter. "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately."