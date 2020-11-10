Left Menu
Development News Edition

Counting begins for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Bypolls to 25 of these seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs quit and joined the BJP and contested the bypolls as BJP candidates. In the remaining three Assembly segments, bypolls were held due to deaths of the sitting legislators.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2020 08:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 08:35 IST
Counting begins for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Counting of votes got under way Tuesday morning for bypolls held for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, and the results will be an indicator of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state. The counting began from 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

The bypoll results are also crucial for former chief minister Kamal Nath, who lost power in the state seven months ago when a section of Congress MLAs revolted against him after Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP. The Election Commission's guidelines on COVID-19 are in place so that counting agents do not assemble in large numbers at the counting centres, the official said.

A candidate, his poll agent and counting agent can remain present in the counting hall, as per the EC's instructions. "Results can be displayed from the control unit on a big screen as per the EC's directives," the official said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the bypolls which were contested by 355 candidates, including 12 ministers. The average voting percentage in the 2018 Assembly polls in these 28 seats, most of them in the Gwalior-Chambal region, was 72.93 per cent, the official said.

For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, bypolls were held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in one go. Bypolls to 25 of these seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs quit and joined the BJP and contested the bypolls as BJP candidates.

In the remaining three Assembly segments, bypolls were held due to deaths of the sitting legislators. One more Congress MLA resigned recently..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020