Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Marwahi bypoll begins

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP in the state are locked in a direct fight in Marwahi, which is a part of the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. Ahead of the November 3 bypoll, the nomination papers of JCC(J) leader Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, and his wife Richa were rejected by the returning officer, who said their caste certificates were invalid.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-11-2020 09:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 09:02 IST
Chhattisgarh: Counting of votes for Marwahi bypoll begins

Counting of votes got under way Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi Assembly seat, once a bastion of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, whose death necessitated the November 3 bypoll. The counting of votes began at 8 am at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela, where security has been stepped up, a district poll official said.

Jogi, sitting Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA died in May this year. The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP in the state are locked in a direct fight in Marwahi, which is a part of the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

Ahead of the November 3 bypoll, the nomination papers of JCC(J) leader Amit Jogi, the son of Ajit Jogi, and his wife Richa were rejected by the returning officer, who said their caste certificates were invalid. Eight candidates contested the bypoll, but the main fight is between Congress's Dr K K Dhruw and BJP candidate Dr Gambheer Singh.

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, recorded 77.89 per cent turnout in the bypoll. On Tuesday, postal ballots were taken up for counting first followed by votes cast in the EVMs, the official said.

After the completion of counting of votes polled in the electronic voting machines, matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs at any five polling booths will be carried out, he said. The voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) provides a feedback on paper to the electorate about whom they have voted.

In the 2018 Assembly poll in Marwahi, Ajit Jogi got 74,041 votes. He defeated BJP's Archana Porte by a margin of 46,462 votes, while the Congress nominee was placed third. In the 90-member state Assembly, the Congress has 69 seats, BJP-14, JCC(J)-four and BSP-two seats.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pfizer Incs experimental COVID-19 vaccine progress very encouraging and said his country was seeking more doses, while Brazil suspended trials of Chinas Sinovac vaccine due to a severe adverse e...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay

Prakash by 1,323 votes in early trends....

WRAPUP 4-Barr urges probes of vote irregularities as Trump mounts legal assault

U.S. Attorney General William Barr told federal prosecutors on Monday to look into substantial allegations of irregularities in last weeks election, prompting the top lawyer overseeing voter fraud investigations to resign in protest. Barr s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020