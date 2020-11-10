Left Menu
Baroda bypoll: Cong candidate Indu Raj leading over BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt

After the fourth round of counting, Narwal polled 11,504 votes while Dutt got 8,661, as per Election Commission data. The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-11-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 11:32 IST
Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal is leading over his nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogeshwar Dutt by a margin of 2,843 votes from the Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana, as per initial trends. After the fourth round of counting, Narwal polled 11,504 votes while Dutt got 8,661, as per Election Commission data.

The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Baroda assembly seat began at 8 am on Tuesday. There will be 20 rounds of counting. Three-tier security has been provided at the counting centre in Sonipat's Mohana, the officials said.

The polling on November 3 for the Baroda assembly seat had recorded an overall turnout of 68.57 per cent, sealing the fate of 14 candidates. The Baroda assembly seat fell vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Shri Krishan Hooda, who had won it thrice consecutively in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 assembly polls.

