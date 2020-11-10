Jharkhand by-polls: BJP, Congress leading on one seat each

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are both leading on one seat each in Jharkhand, as per the trends at 2 pm according to Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday. As per the ECI, BJP's Lois Marandi is leading by a margin of 3,173 votes from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Basant Soren on the Dumka seat.

Meanwhile, Congress' Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) is ahead by 11,677 votes from BJP's Yogeshwar Mahto 'Batul' on the Bermo seat. While BJP had fielded candidates from both Bermo and Dumka allies in the state government, Congress and JMM, had fielded candidates in one seat each.

As per the ECI, BJP's vote share is at 44.5 per cent, while that of JMM is 20.1 per cent and Congress is at 28.6 per cent. Counting of votes for by-polls across 11 states in the country began at 8 am on Tuesday. It is being carried out along with the vote-counting process in Bihar where the first major electoral exercise was held amid the pandemic. (ANI)